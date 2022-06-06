A new plant-based smoothie company focusing on acai bowls, protein shakes and raw treats has opened in Launceston and locals can't get enough.
Delicia Acai managing director, founder and creator Scott Dempster has 19 stores across Australia and says the early response from customers has been great.
"Everyone's liking it, it's been great. Everyone is excited, we have even had repeat customers" Mr Dempster said.
Delicia Acai Launceston is a plant-based grab and go with specialty coffee.
"We wanted to have different elements of the business we specialise in. We have asai and specialty coffee, and then our protein shakes and smoothies are the next thing that we have a specialty range in," he said.
Mr Dempster said opening in a new location was always tough, however, he was confident in the business going forward.
The store will be run by Launceston's Jenni Lee and staff are still learning the tricks of the trade.
"Jen is from Launceston and being a franchise company, we will open wherever the franchisee is located. We don't generally open the stores ourselves, the franchisees will do it," he said.
Jenni Lee, owner and operator of Delicia Acai Launceston said she had originally intended to buy a house but became interested in the business instead.
After venturing into the mainland to check out some of the franchises, she decided to buy into the business and began to get the ball rolling late last year.
Even despite minimal marketing efforts, Ms Lee said the business had been very busy the past few days welcoming new customers.
The new business is located on 123 John Street.
Advertisement
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
