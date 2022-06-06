Power price de-link 'not on radar', as state government considers electricty concessions

Tasmanian Energy Minister Guy Barnett said exiting the National Electricity Market was not on the government's radar, despite a previous election commitment to de-link from the NEM and surging electricity prices.
At a Legislative Council Estimates Committee hearing on Monday, Mr Barnett was quizzed on his claim last year that the state had "effectively de-linked" from the NEM.
Advertisement
In 2018, the then Premier Will Hodgman promised to de-link from the NEM by September 2021 in an effort to lower energy prices in the state, which are heavily tied to prices in Victoria.
When questioned last year by Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter on the policy's progress, Mr Barnett said the government had "effectively delinked Tasmanian prices from the NEM". He went on to say the Treasury had "progressed" the policy.
Facing similar questions on Monday, however, Mr Barnett said the effective de-linking referred to the period of mainland electricity price volatility from 2017 to 2019 and that exiting the National Electricity Market was "not on the radar".
He added that to do so would "erode confidence in the Tasmanian energy market and put at risk billions of dollars of investment in Marinus Link and renewable energy plans".
He went on to note exiting the NEM would "jeopardise" the state's burgeoning Hydrogen Hub plans as the connection to the NEM provides energy "flexibility" necessary for the industry to take root.
Questions on the rising price of electricity and subsequent rise in the cost of living were put to the minister several times on Monday, following knock-on price volatility from the mainland amid a cold snap and energy insecurity concerns linked to the war in Ukraine.
The Office of the Tasmanian Economic Regulator is expected to reveal its pricing expectation in the coming weeks, with some energy analysts predicting double-digit percentage hikes.
Given the independent nature of the regulator, Mr Barnett could not speak to the predicted rise but said the government was watching the developments closely and stood ready to consider support for concession card holders and other Tasmanians.
"We will do everything in our power to ensure that we can respond appropriately to the cost of living pressures when it comes to electricity prices," he said.
On Wednesday, Mr Barnett will join other state and territory energy ministers and new Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen to address the pressing energy price issues.
Meanwhile, the minister once again drew criticism regarding the $40 aurora+ app fee following a determination from the state regulator earlier this year that deemed the cost a barrier to many in the state.
TasCOSS chief executive Ms Adrienne Picone said the aurora+ product fee remained a barrier for tens of thousands of households seeking to benefit from better managing their energy usage and costs.
Ms Picone said the government was acting against the best interests of households struggling with energy bills and rising cost of living pressures.
Advertisement
"The very customers who most need the help to manage their energy usage and guard against rising costs are the ones being disadvantaged by the government's decision."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.