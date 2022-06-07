DRIVING home on Friday night, you could have knocked me down with a feather. The City of Launceston council rejected the application for a retail, hospitality and housing complex in Paterson Street because it has too much parking.
Since I moved to Launceston four years ago, the CBD has become less and less inviting. Another business seems to close down every month. Finding a park on Charles Street is rarer than hens' teeth. And don't get me started on the thylacine and scooter hazards.
So I was excited to learn about the plans for the old Birchalls carpark. New shops, cafes, restaurants and apartments with on-site parking will bring people in and revitalise our CBD. It seemed like a no-brainer that this plan made much better use of a key city centre space than a bus interchange.
It is hard to believe that 25 too many car parking spaces is the real reason the application was rejected. Fingers crossed the planning appeals process takes a different view.
PRIME Minister Albanese has promised an "inclusive" government. He has also promised to "immediately sideline" the Greens to keep them "at bay". He should remember his majority government is based on the lowest-ever primary votes for Labor; it won because of preferences from other parties, and especially from the Greens.
The country has voted strongly, not specifically for Labor at all, but for what the teals, Greens and others stand for, no more coal mines, Labor's 43 per cent greenhouse gas reductions by 2030 is not enough, humane asylum seeker policy and other me-too policies are wedged by the Coalition. So Mr Albanese had better not get too carried away with his gifted victory by shutting out those who got him his win or his may be a single-term government.
WHILE I have long supported the desire for a Tasmanian AFL team, how can the state government justify the use of physical and fiscal resources to build a new stadium when so many Tasmanians are homeless and desperate? It needs to get its priorities straight.
MANY LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians will welcome the state government's plan to ban Nazi symbols.
Before and during World War II the Nazis attempted to eradicate LGBTIQA+ people, and those motivated by Nazi ideology still attack us today.
Equality Tasmania urges the government to go further than the Nazi ban and ensure all Tasmanians are equally protected from hate-motivated crime.
In Tasmania, only racial hatred can be considered as an aggravating factor when sentencing people convicted of hate-motivated crime. This should be expanded to include other types of hatred, including hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender identity and intersex status.
Laws that protect some people from hatred and not others send the message that those who have fewer protection are more legitimate targets.
IN reply to John Collins (The Sunday Examiner, June 5) about TT-Line's Geelong berth, if the ferry did not carry freight the cost of taking a car and caravan would be prohibitive.
Are you prepared to pay up to $3500 plus the cost of the bed, currently under $2000, for the same? Station Pier is unstable due to borer damage in the wooden pile structure beneath it. Melbourne Ports continually raised the charges for Station Pier beyond Spirits' capacity to pay that would require your fares to raise higher than to Geelong.
Leaving Geelong's new berth does not need you to go anywhere near Melbourne city traffic to travel to see Australia, as there is a multi-lane expressway to the Western Ring Road keeping you off toll roads. It is not a shorter time to go to Geelong than Station Pier. Travel time will be similar due to having to stay within the channel, or run aground. All of these points are available had you done some research.
Geelong's new berth has plenty of other means of travel for pedestrian passengers. Paul Little's new hourly ferries are nearby taking you to Southbank. A fast train also runs. There are hourly ferries to the eastern side of the bay to avoid city traffic for those going eastern seaboard. Geelong Ports has offered a long contract, giving TT-Line security long term.
