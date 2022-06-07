The Examiner
Letters to the editor | June 8, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 7 2022 - 8:30pm
Artist's impression of a $60 million proposal for Birchalls car park site lodged by car park owner Car Parks Super Pty Ltd.

TOO MUCH PARKING NONSENSE

DRIVING home on Friday night, you could have knocked me down with a feather. The City of Launceston council rejected the application for a retail, hospitality and housing complex in Paterson Street because it has too much parking.

