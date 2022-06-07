The country has voted strongly, not specifically for Labor at all, but for what the teals, Greens and others stand for, no more coal mines, Labor's 43 per cent greenhouse gas reductions by 2030 is not enough, humane asylum seeker policy and other me-too policies are wedged by the Coalition. So Mr Albanese had better not get too carried away with his gifted victory by shutting out those who got him his win or his may be a single-term government.