Wealthy Tasmanian investor Jan Cameron has ramped up her stake in diversified agribusiness TasFoods Limited.
Ms Cameron - best known as the founder of the Kathmandu clothing and outdoor equipment company and as a one-time owner of former discount store chain Chickenfeed - increased her holding in dairy and poultry producer TasFoods from 19.54 per cent to 22.26 per cent on June 1.
Advertisement
Her $1.35 million buy-up was part of a share placement.
On the same date, ASX-listed investment company CVC Limited spent $805,000, increasing its stake in TasFoods from 12.95 per cent to 14.48 per cent.
TasFoods raised about $5.9 million from a two-tranche placement and a share purchase plan.
It intends to use the money to underpin a new business improvement and growth strategy overseen by a revamped management team and board.
The company has struggled to reach profitability, despite some big-name acquisitions, particularly Betta Milk and Nichols Poultry.
"Whilst the challenge may be more than initially thought and the road ahead more windy than we want, I am confident we can turn the business around with time, hard work, passion and innovation," chief executive Scott Hadley said in an address prepared for the company's May 30 annual meeting.
"Doing more of the same won't deliver what we want.
"We will be bold, decisive and take some calculated risks.
"TasFoods has a fantastic portfolio of brands and our vision is to invest in them so they can reach their full potential.
"In order to invest and profitably grow, the business needs to embark on a journey to establish solid foundations and set TasFoods up for sustained success."
Mr Hadley said the company currently mostly ran as stand-alone businesses with separate systems, ways of working and routes to market.
Business reviews by the board and management identified a four-pillar approach to growing TasFoods and making it profitable, he said.
He said it had decided to exit its lease at Flowerdale and repurpose its organic chicken infrastructure to a "more appropriate" use at Nichols Poultry at Sassafras.
TasFoods would continue to operate in the premium chicken market through a "more cost effective and balanced risk profile operation from our owned site at Sassafras".
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.