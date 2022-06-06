Launceston has been named a premier destination within the state as part of Tasmania's Top Town awards for 2022.
Thousands of Tasmanians cast their votes during the past two weeks to help determine Tassie's top tourism towns and Launceston came out on top in the category for locations with a population of more than 5000.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten congratulated the city's tourism and hospitality businesses. Cr van Zetten said the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania award followed Launceston's designation as a City of Gastronomy late last year by UNESCO and the city being named Wotif's Aussie Town of the Year in February.
"This award is another recognition of Launceston's appeal to visitors from across Australia and the world," he said.
"Launceston's tourism and hospitality sector punches well above its weight and it's fantastic to see that hard work being recognised once again.
"As the gateway to Northern Tasmania, Launceston boasts the incredible Cataract Gorge, amazing restaurants and food and wine producers, first-class community facilities like the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, Riverbend Park and the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre, and a host of other attractions.
"It's fantastic to see our city being recognised once more for its tourism offering and I want to congratulate all those who work in the sector so passionately to attract new visitors to Launceston."
Strahan on the state's West Coast won the Tiny Tourism Town category for towns with a population of less than 1500 and the town of murals, Sheffield, won the Small Tourism Town category for towns with a population of between 1500 and 5000.
TICT chief executive Luke Martin said he was thrilled with this year's winners who were representative of the Tasmanian visitor experience.
"As one of Australia's great regional cities, Launceston being named a Top Tourism 'town' might raise a few eyebrows locally, but it's important to understand this category was open to all cities and towns outside capital cities," Mr Martin said.
"In this context, this result is another filler for Launceston in its emergence as an outstanding destination, and one of the country's hottest regional hot spots.
"Hosting the National Tourism Awards, and now being named a Top Tourism Town, are all about shining a bright tourism light on Launceston as a destination."
Mr Martin said the destinations were distinctly Tasmanian.
"I know how much this recognition will mean to the local tourism operators in Strahan and Sheffield," he said.
According to the City of Launceston, in 2020-21 the region recorded 815,426 domestic day trips and 1,264,321 domestic night trips.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
