With Tasmania now in its "living with COVID phase" the state government has announced it would invest $400,000 to establish a specialised service to treat people suffering from the effects of long-COVID.
The statewide service is expected to be available later this year and will connect people presenting with long-COVID symptoms with relevant health services.
The implementation of the service followed community and health provider feedback to the government that a specialist long-COVID service was needed.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff made the announcement during yesterday's budget estimates.
He said general practitioners would be the first point of contact for patients, with GPs to assess and refer patients on a case by case basis.
"It is important that patients see their GP in the first instance for two reasons, it's critical that other illnesses are not missed at the point of referral, and secondly, GPs can determine if their patients require referral to the new service," he said.
The announcement came the same day as Franklin Greens MHA Dr Rosalie Woodruff said the government had failed to consider the "serious" and "deadly" long-term impacts of Coronavirus.
"COVID is the highest cause of death in Australia now and we're learning more every day about the disabling and sometimes deadly effects of long-COVID," she said.
"Why have you continued to focus on the short term deadly effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and refuse to include the serious, potentially serious, risks of long term complications from COVID infections in the government's response and aims to managing Coronavirus in Tasmania,"
Mr Rockliff said the government's priority during the pandemic had been on the state's "immediate needs" including more beds, more staff and increasing vaccination.
The government's relaxation of social distancing and the mask mandate heading into winter were also questioned by Dr Woodruff who said a vaccination alone would not protect people from the long-term impact of the virus. The former epidemiologist suggested the majority of people in Tasmania were under the impression a vaccination was sufficient protection.
"The government continues to reinforce that vaccines are the best protection against COVID infection," she said. "Do you agree that that approach deliberately ignores the reality of the waning effectiveness of vaccines and also of long term COVID complications from being infected with a virus?"
Mr Rockliff said he understood people may be concerned with the lifting of restrictions, but said it was in line with the government's move towards living with COVID.
"Those unvaccinated were more likely to die than those who had received two or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and this is why getting vaccinated and keeping up to date with a booster continues to be the best defence against COVID-19," he said.
Hospital capacity across the state's four major hospitals was also questioned by Labors Health spokesperson Anita Dow who called for an update on the government's 2018 election promise of 298 beds by 2024.
Mr Rockliff said as of June 30, 2022, there would be 231 additional beds in the Tasmanian Health System, including 190 beds in public hospitals.
He said 131 beds, including 85 medical beds would be available at the Royal Hobart Hospital, with 45 beds at the Launceston General Hospital, including 28 beds in ward 3D and additional adolescent beds on ward 4K.
Fourteen medical beds have also been opened at the North West Regional Hospital.
Mr Rockliff said the beds for the North and North West had all been delivered ahead of schedule.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
