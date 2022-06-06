Can't change the past, but can influence future

There is an old joke about a person looking for their keys under a street lamp. When asked, the person admits they lost their keys elsewhere, but "this is where the light is". Even the dumbest politician, and Tasmania has a generous supply, can appear to be doing something when they tackle minor speeding and relate that to road trauma, regardless of the truth of that connection, and even the dumbest voter can relate to it. The complexity of the actual problem is way over their heads.