Can't change the past, but can influence future

I AM aware Australia brings a lot of emotions, bad memories and reminders of the horrible things that happened to first nation people.
Australia is not unique as these has happened around the world. This is how unfortunately parts were discovered and populated.
Would we be the country we are today if England had not settled here? This by no means excuses what happened, but just like you can't change the day you were born, you can't change the landing.
We should, however, possibly have a separate day where they celebrate and be proud of who they are as a first nation. There are countries that have been basically taken over by others throughout their history.
Australia was nearly colonised by the Dutch at one stage. We need to move forward not backwards. Learn from the past and look forward to the future.
INSTEAD of pottering around planting a daisy here, a geranium there and a tree over the way, the City of Launceston council should have helped save the YMCA, something of far more benefit to the public, pretty though flowers may be. Also, instead of spending millions on UTAS Stadium, doing something to alleviate the increasingly tragic homeless situation would be far better.
NO, it's not as simple as that, Chris Bowen. You're in for a rude awakening in believing cheap energy sources imply cheap, available and reliably electricity at point of use.
Just a simple inspection of electricity bills shows the energy component makes up only about 35 per cent. It's the other larger parts you need to worry about.
Someone, as usual us, would have to shoulder electricity-bill blowouts. Even worse, these will become even more painful the more cheap, intermittent energy sources are used.
Perhaps you're dreaming the teals and other wealthy folk could foot the bill? Or dreaming network strengthening, batteries, Snowy Hydro 2 and green hydrogen come with trivial costs?
LABOR under Anthony Albanese made it clear it wants an inclusive, respectful Parliament under its leadership.
They may have a problem with the Coalition under Peter Dutton. He seems to be in no mood to act civilised in any way. Just coming out of the greatest election loss ever and after leaving the political centre of the party to the teal Independents, he was brazen enough in his first speech as Liberal leader to call the incoming Labor government ''dysfunctional''.
It is well known that no one can fix a problem with the same methods that created it in the first place. Mr Dutton would be well advised to do some soul searching as he most certainly played a part in the Australian people rejecting the right wing, hard-line approach of the Coalition and leaving it in droves.
TASMANIA relies on protecting its wild places as a major earner for the state.
Yet recently cuts to the environment budget have been announced (The Examiner, June 1) and Roger Jaensch now proposes to establish an independent environmental protection agency. Why? We already have one. Money earmarked for this should instead be spent on the environment itself and projects to deal with our waste problem.
WE read about the crackdown on speeders because of the road deaths this year, but how many can be attributed to 10-15km/h over the limit? The answer is none, not one. The police have been quick to rule out speed in most deaths this year.
There is an old joke about a person looking for their keys under a street lamp. When asked, the person admits they lost their keys elsewhere, but "this is where the light is". Even the dumbest politician, and Tasmania has a generous supply, can appear to be doing something when they tackle minor speeding and relate that to road trauma, regardless of the truth of that connection, and even the dumbest voter can relate to it. The complexity of the actual problem is way over their heads.
But unlike the connection between speeding tickets and revenue, there is no relationship between the increased road deaths this year and minor infringements of the speed limit.
