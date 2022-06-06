The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Fatal crash near Latrobe caused by momentary lapse in concentration: Coroner

Meg Whitfield
By Meg Whitfield
June 6 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loss of concentration lead to fatal crash, Coroner finds

A momentary lapse in concentration led to a crash near Latrobe that ultimately claimed the life of an elderly motorcyclist, a coroner has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Whitfield

Meg Whitfield

Reporter

Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.