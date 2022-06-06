For the second time in as many weeks, Jobi Harper has been recognised as the best on ground in the player of the year votes.
A week after the Launceston captain took the three votes despite missing part of the opening term against North Launceston, Harper played the full fixture to devastating effect against Lauderdale.
Harper's 43-disposal effort, with 16 clearances and four goals, saw him claim three votes, while five-goal sensation Jackson Thurlow was awarded with two votes. Fletcher Seymour (33 disposals and 11 tackles) got one.
Colin Garland's impressive season continued at the weekend which was enough for the former Melbourne Demons stalwart to lead the votes in the Clarence and North Launceston fixture.
The Bombers were clearly below their usual standard with coach Brad Cox-Goodyer deriding their defensive efforts.
"We were pretty poor, our effort was just non-existent," he said.
"We were lucky that the margin wasn't bigger, we managed a few gettable goals and we were pretty lucky in the end that it was only around 10 goals."
Garland took advantage with three goals to be the leading goal-kicker on the day with Clarence skipper Jarrod Harper also notching three.
Harper's goal-kicking feats alongside 20 touches and seven clearances were enough for one vote while Baxter Norton's 34-disposal effort secured two votes and a clean sweep of the votes for the Roos.
There was another clean-sweep in the votes after North Hobart accounted for Glenorchy at KGV Oval by 19 points.
Nick Jackson's three-goal performance earned a vote while Lachlan Dale grabbed two votes. Maximum votes went to Callen Daly after he gathered 23 disposals for the game.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
