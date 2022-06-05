The Examiner
Man assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning in Launceston's CBD, another man arrested and charged

By Nikita McGuire
Updated June 5 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:30am
South Launceston man receives stab wounds and has property stolen during assault

Tasmania Police have asked for members of the public to come forward as witnesses following the assault of a man in Launceston's CBD over the weekend.

