South Launceston man receives stab wounds and has property stolen during assault

Tasmania Police have asked for members of the public to come forward as witnesses following the assault of a man in Launceston's CBD over the weekend.
A 24-year-old South Launceston man was assaulted in the Brisbane Street Avenue area in the Launceston CBD in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Tasmania Police advised that man received two stab wounds in the assault and his personal property was taken. The injured man was then taken to the LGH and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Following police inquiries, a 20-year-old Newnham man was arrested and charged later the same day with aggravated armed robbery and wounding.
Tasmania Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed an altercation between two or three males in the Brisbane Street Avenue area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Anyone who may have witnessed any such incident are asked to call police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
