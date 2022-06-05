Tasmania tops charity list, women and low-earners most charitable

The Australian Red Cross has found Tasmania is the second most generous state in the country, with Launceston one of the most charitable cities in Australia.
An analysis of Red Cross donation data from January 2019 to April 2022 showed that more than 16,000 Tasmanians donated to the Red Cross, giving a total of $8.41 million.
Red Cross state and territory operations director Poppy Brown said Tasmania was second only to the ACT when it came to donations per capita, with Launceston and Hobart the two most charitable cities in the state.
"That equates to $15 for every single Tasmanian, which is second only to the ACT, at $25 per capita," she said.
Ms Brown said Launceston was the fourth most generous city in the country, with the data showing residents donated over $600,000 from 2019 to 2022.
The data also showed a nationwide trend of women and people in low-income areas were some of the most generous.
According to the Red Cross, women gave more money and donated more often than men, while people in low-income areas gave an equal percentage when compared to their wealthy counterparts.
Ms Brown said the findings had been consistent throughout 2020 and 2021, despite women and people on lower incomes being disproportionately affected by COVID, the rising cost of living, and slow wage growth.
She said the most recent data from this year showed the charitable trend was continuing.
"In the first four months of 2022, a period marked by significant disasters - with unprecedented floods in Queensland and NSW and multiple international crises - women and those in low-income areas continue to show their generosity, already donating $21 million," she said.
"Every donation supports our work to help people in urgent need 365 days a year, which is why we're asking people to make a tax-deductible donation as the financial year ends, so we can continue delivering vital services."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
