The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Tasmania tops national charity list with Launceston fourth most charitable city

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
June 5 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania tops charity list, women and low-earners most charitable

The Australian Red Cross has found Tasmania is the second most generous state in the country, with Launceston one of the most charitable cities in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.