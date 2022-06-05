A shipping container washed ashore at Heybridge on Sunday amid the ongoing wild weather.
The infrastructure became beached on Sunday morning inshore from the Marinus Link self-levelling platform, near the Blythe River mouth, east of Burnie.
A Marinus Link spokesperson said the container was initially part of the platform, which was "subject to rough weather last night".
"A shipping container (used as a temporary offshore contractor depot office) has dislodged and washed onto the beach," the spokesperson said.
"No human harm has occurred, and at this point there is no evidence of environmental damage.
"Weather conditions at present remain unsafe to move the container and potentially the platform, but Marinus Link contractors are making an on-ground assessment."
That platform has been located off Heybridge since late May, and was intended to be in place for about three weeks to undertake geotechnical surveys.
"The investigations are taking place to help us understand the conditions of the seafloor and will involve take core samples," the spokesperson said.
"The information collected will help us refine the route and construction methods.
"We are working to minimise any impact on the environment, community and cultural heritage."
The spokesperson said the timing of the surveys are weather dependent.
