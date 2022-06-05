Deloraine father and son Matthew and Daniel Gurr combined to win the final Tasmanian woodchopping championship of the season at the Campbell Town Show.
Also one of the most gruelling events on the calendar, the 600mm standing block title is commonly referred to as the butcher's block, where two competitors team up to cut through a massive log.
Daniel Gurr is the reigning world 325mm tree-felling champion and his father has won the same title numerous times.
The Gurrs were able to use their experience, strength, endurance and precision to dispatch their block in an impressive time of three minutes and 40 seconds in front of a large and appreciative crowd.
Gowrie Park's Josh Bakes and Hobart axeman Sam Cook managed a solid second place ahead of the Devonport-Zeehan combination of Stephen Foster and Riley Sheahan.
On the same program, the Campbell Town Show Under-21 275mm Standing Championship proved a family affair for the Lovells of Huonville.
The event was won by Owen Lovell, from his brother Will with their cousin Blake Lovell claiming third.
However, the family dominance didn't end there, with members on the podium in every other event on the program.
Blake Lovell won the 250mm standing handicap final from Owen. Blake also won the 275mm standing handicap final from his great uncle Garry Lovell who was in turn victorious in the 300mm standing handicap.
