After losing the election race for Lyons federal member, Susie Bower has been welcomed back at the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone (BBAMZ) as chief officer.
"While we are disappointed for Susie that she only just missed out on being elected as the Member for Lyons, the BBAMZ board is very happy to reappoint her as CEO," BBAMZ chair Leigh Darcy said.
Ms Bower resigned from her position as CEO to campaign for the Lyons sear in the federal election.
"I have always believed in committing 100 per cent to the challenge in front of me and now the election is over I will focus my energy on further growing Bell Bay and the Tamar region," Ms Bower said.
"I thank the board for their confidence in me and I'm looking forward to getting back to work at BBAMZ."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
