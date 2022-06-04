Launceston Police have charged two men with high range alcohol related driving offences following separate vehicle crashes on Saturday night.
A 40-year-old Gravelly Beach man was charged with drink driving and other offences following a wet weather crash on the West Tamar Highway at Riverside on Saturday night.
A spokesperson for Tasmania Police said the driver allegedly lost control of the orange Ford sedan before crashing into a concrete retaining wall, blocking both lanes of the highway for a short period of time.
At the time of the crash a woman and a 15-month-old child were passengers. Police also allege the vehicle was in contravention of vehicle standards, with tyres so bald the internal wire was exposed.
The man was recorded with a breath alcohol reading more than two times the legal limit.
Later the same evening, a 34-year-old East Launceston man was also charged with drink driving after crashing a white Holden utility into two parked vehicles on Lyttleton Street and returned a reading of .258, more than five times the legal limit.
Both males were disqualified from driving and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court next month.
Inspector Dean McMahon said police were disgusted and appalled with the dangerous examples of driving compounded by alcohol, weather conditions and vehicle defects and said the offending was unacceptable.
"The message is simple: if you drink, don't drive," Inspector McMahon said.
Tasmania Police encourage the community to continue to report incidents of dangerous driving immediately to police on 131 444 or if it's an emergency or life-threatening situation, ring Triple Zero (000). Members of the community can also submit footage to police via their evidence portal a https://www.police.tas.gov.au/report/
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
