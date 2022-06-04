The Examiner

East Launceston man crashes car while five times over the legal limit

SD
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated June 5 2022 - 12:00am, first published June 4 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police conducting an RBT: FILE PHOTO

Launceston Police have charged two men with high range alcohol related driving offences following separate vehicle crashes on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SD

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.