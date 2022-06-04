Hate symbols ban flagged by Tasmanian Attorney-General

Another year, another Campbell Town Show and a fitting way to cap off an otherwise rollercoaster week of news for Tasmanians.
The week that began with Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff flagging an end to the state's emergency public health declaration quickly showed us there was plenty still to disrupt our lives outside of the pandemic.
The alarming rise of flu cases in the state continued to make headlines this week and triggered more calls from health officials urging the public to go out and get the flu jab.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, a pernicious cold-snap earlier this week began as a stark welcome to winter and ended with the state nearing a gas supply crisis as electricity prices skyrocketed.
As the weekend dawned, however, it seems many shrugged off the cold and the expected rain to make it over to the Northern Midlands for the Campbell Town Show.
After 184 years running, the show stood as a welcome as a dependable reprieve from the otherwise tumultuous week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.