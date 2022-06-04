One of the NBL1 South's newest sides marked their first trip to Northern Tasmania with a resounding success as the Casey Cavaliers beat the Launceston Tornadoes 85-71.
Featuring Richmond's AFLW player Monique Conti as a guard as well as former Vanderbilt University star Rachel Bell, the Cavaliers starred on the defensive end in a gruelling encounter with the Tornadoes.
While the final score reflected a double digit deficit for the home side, for three quarters, the opponents largely could not be separated. There was an even first term, three-point second period to Launceston and four-point final quarter to the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers wrote the headlines in the third term as they clicked at both ends of the court with superior shot-making and defensive pressure resulting in a 29-16 term which set-up the match-winning lead for the visitors.
The Cavaliers' pressure forced the Tornadoes to turnover the ball on occasion in the third which led to easier buckets and complimented the success they found from beyond the arc with Taylah Gillam (29 points) and Bell (22 points, 10 rebounds) locked in across the night.
The usual suspects in Keely Froling (29 points, 10 rebounds), Kelsey Griffin (17 points, seven rebounds) and Mariah Payne (15 points) were once again leading the point-scoring for the home side. On the eye test it seemed like Launceston struggled to find their usual driving rhythm.
The Tornadoes have been one of the better scoring sides in the NBL1 South, averaging 84 points a game prior to the Cavs fixture, but Casey's defensive set-up limited them to 71 on the night.
The Tornadoes will travel to Frankston Basketball Stadium to take on the Blues on June 18 before facing the Melbourne Tigers on June 19 at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
