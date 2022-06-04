The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

NTFA Premier Division: Zane Brown kicks five as Rocherlea beat Hillwood, Bracknell go top in round nine

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated June 4 2022 - 11:23am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KING PARROT: Rohan Sergeant kicked six of the best to lead Bridgenorth over Deloraine on Saturday. Picture: Paul Scambler

There was jubilation at Parrot Park as Bridgenorth tasted victory for the first time since the opening round with a commanding performance over Deloraine 15.9 (99) to 6.8 (44).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.