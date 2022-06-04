There was jubilation at Parrot Park as Bridgenorth tasted victory for the first time since the opening round with a commanding performance over Deloraine 15.9 (99) to 6.8 (44).
While the Roos had become regular fast starters in recent weeks, it was Bridgenorth that took the ascendancy in the opening term with a 13-point lead at the break.
It was the second half where the Parrots shone with 10 goals to two across the two periods with some scintillating football on show.
Rohan Sergeant feasted on the improved delivery into the attacking 50 as the Parrots' key attacking target finished with six for the day.
Tyler Kelly and Liam Ryan led the way for Deloraine while Jordan Talbot and Lucas Bakes kicked two goals apiece.
A dominant second-term performance has been enough for Rocherlea to leave Hillwood with a victory as the Tigers ran out winners 14.6 (90) to 10.4 (64).
The two combatants battled hard in the first term as they went goal for goal with the Sharks taking a one-point lead at the first change.
Rocherlea swung the game into their favour in the second quarter when they clicked going inside-50 from stoppage to produce a four goal to one term.
Zane Brown added five goals for the Tigers while Josh Holton marked his milestone game with three. Jacob Hawkins and Cody Gardiner were named in the best players.
George Town have delivered one of their best wins for the season as they overcame Longford in a thrilling final quarter to notch their sixth consecutive win 9.6 (60) to 8.8 (56).
Longford held the ascendancy throughout most of the game with leads at the first, second and third breaks before the Saints delivered a quarter for the ages in the fourth.
Heading into the round, Longford were one of the competition's most potent teams but it did not deter the Saints' back six in the final term as they held the Tigers goalless while they added two of their own to seal the game.
"I am just really proud of the boys and proud of the way they are going about it. Last year if someone got three or four goals ahead of us we'd drop our heads ... today we were willing to fight back and we didn't give up," George Town co-coach Joel Coad said.
Coad paid special tribute to Sam Cooke in his 100th game.
"He put his hand up to go to Luke Murfitt-Cowen, who was obviously a good forward in the competition, and he did a good job on him, I was really proud of his effort."
Michael Larby, Connor Alexander and Joshua Grey were among Longford's best while James Gillow and Murfitt-Cowen kicked two goals each.
Adam Zanevra and Zane Allen were also in the Saints' best players while Zach Burt kicked three majors.
Bracknell moved into top spot on percentage after they accounted for Scottsdale13.7 (85) to 6.6 (42).
The reigning premiers led at every change and broke away in the third term with a five goal to one term to ensure they would return to Bracknell with their sixth win of the season.
"It was a really good win, especially when we haven't travelled well down there in the past, so a good win on the road," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
"I think we're a little bit in front of where we were last year so I am pleased with where we are but there's a lot of work to do, we're not completely satisfied."
Sam Borlini was judged as Bracknell's best player while Goodluck kicked four goals.
"Borlini was very good today, he played a little bit of a different role for us and our backs held their own down there, they kept a few of their forwards goalless until the last quarter."
Mitchell Bennett was Scottsdale's best while Chev Deacon and James Hayward kicked two apiece.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
