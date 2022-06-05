An event showcasing LGBTQIA+ artists was held on Saturday at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, Inveresk proved to be a celebration of Launceston's queer community.
The event was held as part of the new community exhibition Grounded: Place is Space, based on the theme of 'Place' for Northern Tasmania's LGBTIQA+ and ally community.
Advertisement
The exhibition features works from nearly 20 artists from across Northern Tasmania and the North West Coast, many of whom identify as queer or as allies.
The event included a performance from acoustic singer Tori Rattray, original poetry spoken by Stacey Wing and Queer Artists Collective (QAC) artists Mackenzie Wharton, Deborah Malor, and Ralf Haertel, as well as other works on display.
READ MORE: Northern woman in her 90s dies with COVID
Stacey Wing performed her spoken word pieces for the group in attendance and said it was a scary, but great feeling.
"I think they responded well to my words. People respond to them well, because they can relate and appreciate the vulnerability," she said.
"Most of my poems are me venting and it's a great way to express myself. It's usually feelings, and trying to process things and move on.
"I feel great to be a part of the event, I came along last year and submitted one poem and it was the first time I performed, it was very scary but it has gotten easier."
Ms Wing said that the intimate setting of the event made her feel at ease.
"You feel accepted in a small group of people that are eager to listen. It's inspired me to do bigger and better at next years event."
The exhibiton includes craft works, photography, drawing, painting, collage, ceramics, mixed media and more. Co-curated by Amy Bartlett, Natasha Beattie and Craig Hislop, Grounded: Place is Space provides a platform for Northern Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ and allied emerging artists to share their work and further their artistic careers.
Grounded: Place is Space will be on display at the Museum at Inveresk until Friday, July 3. Entry is free.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.