Meningococcal case remains in LGH, Public Health to "monitor closely".

June 4 2022 - 7:00pm
No further cases of meningococcal, Public Health monitoring

No new cases of meningococcal diseases have been detected after a 17-year-old male from the North-West was confirmed to have the disease on Friday night.

