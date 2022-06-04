No further cases of meningococcal, Public Health monitoring

No new cases of meningococcal diseases have been detected after a 17-year-old male from the North-West was confirmed to have the disease on Friday night.
On Saturday evening, Public Health advised the teen was in a stable condition at the Launceston General Hospital and being cared for in line with infection and prevention control measures appropriate for the disease.
Advertisement
Public Health specialist medical advisor Dr Shannon Melody said although no new cases had been detected Public Health would continue to "monitor the situation closely".
She said member's of the public should familiarise themselves with symptoms of meningococcal, which include fever, severe headache, confusion, severe muscle pain, and rash, with cases often going from feeling well to feeling unwell quickly.
Dr Melody said Public Health had undertaken an assessment and provided information to the patient's family members and close contacts to minimise the risk of further infection.
"Family and close contacts have been provided with information about meningococcal disease, including symptoms to be vigilant for and when to seek medical review," she said.
"They have also been provided with antibiotics to clear the bacteria that causes meningococcal disease that can naturally occur in the back of the nose and throat."
Dr Melody said meningococcal cases were relatively rare in Tasmania with an average of seven cases per year and a reduction in cases following the vaccination program that commenced in 2017.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.