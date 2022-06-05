Now is the time to have your say in shaping the City of Launceston's outdoor spaces, whether its the trails like Havelock Reserve, or smaller CBD spaces like City Park.
The City wants public feedback to make Launceston a more social, inclusive and fair city as part of its ongoing Tomorrow Together community engagement program.
This leg of the Tomorrow Together program will explore the Launceston community's long term aspirations for public open spaces, recreational trails and natural attractions.
Deputy mayor Danny Gibson said feedback was vital for creating the future of Launceston.
"Members of the public are invited to make a contribution about all the things that they value and want to see enhanced with regard to our open spaces," he said.
"The information will be really useful because it will not only provide a kind of a snapshot of the diversity of people who use our open spaces, but it'll also feed into some of our strategic documents moving forward."
Feedback can help improve Launceston's health and well-being, identifying what people value most about Launceston's public open spaces, or the experiences people want out of spaces.
Cr Gibson said there is such a range of spaces in Launceston and spaces mean different things to different people.
"There is just so much to be said about the facilities that we provide and we know that they mean a lot because they are what make Launceston, Launceston," he said.
Provide feedback before Friday, July 8 at yourvoiceyourlaunceston.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
