Launceston's Hotel Grand Chancellor was transformed into a Greek getaway on Friday night for the Clifford Craig Foundation's annual charity ball.
More than 280 people in an array of colourful costumes attended, with the charity ball serving as one of the Foundation's major fundraising events for the year.
While takings from the event were still being counted Clifford Craig estimated the ball had raised more than $35,000 for the foundation.
For the foundation's 30th anniversary the theme of Mamma Mia was brought back by "popular demand".
The night included performances from Encore Theatre Company and ABBA cover group BABBA, with the Grand Chancellor's dancefloor well used.
Clifford Craig Foundation chief executive Peter Milne thanked the community and those in attendance for their ongoing support.
"When you reach any significant milestone, it is important to reflect upon where you have come from, on what you have achieved... and most importantly, where you are going," he said.
"Since 1992, the Clifford Craig Foundation has developed into a highly respected community organisation that is recognised for its contribution to advancing the delivery of healthcare for the people of our region.
"However, we wouldn't be here without the commitment of the community that has been supporting our work for the past 30 years."
The Clifford Craig Foundation is a health promotion charity supporting the Launceston General Hospital, providing funding for medical research, education, medical equipment and patient facilities.
The foundation has funded a variety of world-first medical studies including vaccine trials for COVID-19 and studies to better diagnose and treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
