A new musical gala with an international cast is bringing London's West End and New York's Broadway to Launceston's Princess Theatre as part of The World of Musical: Live in Concert Australian and New Zealand tour.
"All the hits in one live concert" is the motto of this musical journey that the cast and creative team hopes will cater to everyone.
Audiences will revel in hits from titles including: The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Oklahoma!, West Side Story, Mamma Mia, Fiddler on the Roof, The Mikado, Les Miserables, The Blues Brothers, The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman and many, many more.
Performed by an international cast, the audience will experience performances of the highest level, whether a soloist, duet or entire ensemble. The show gives audiences the chance to sing along to all your favourite and much-loved musicals in one unforgettable evening - July 1.
Ciaran Olohan, who is the lead of the musical, said the show was modelled like a greatest hits concert.
"Something that we pride ourselves on is that we cater for all ages and interests in musical theatre," he said.
If you are die-hard fan of musical theatre you have a lot of classics in there and then you have heavy hitters and then even if you're not the biggest musical theatre fan we have upbeat rock-and roll-numbers."
"We try and cater for everyone. Hopefully at the end of the night each audience member will have a song that sticks with them that they will sing on the way home."
Mr Olohan said the concert was also a great way to discover new musicals.
"People have their favourites, but it also gives them a taste of other musicals that might spark their interest and then they may check out a musical they have never seen before," he said.
"We encourage people to sing along and have a great evening, especially with live theatre taking such a massive hit with COVID, it's great to get back to entertaining audiences.
"We were supposed to be doing this tour last year and we kicked off in Tasmania with our first show in Launceston. We only got to do three shows in Tasmania and then unfortunately all the borders locked down and we had to postpone. It's great to be back in the swing of things."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
