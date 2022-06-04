State education minister Roger Jaensch has denied claims the government has reallocated existing funds towards the new safeguarding children initiative, labelling the Australian Education Union's criticism earlier this week as "wrong".
AEU Tasmania branch president David Genford on Friday criticised the government's $36.4 million announcement to improve the education and safety of the students with safeguarding officers as "misleading spin with no budget attached".
Mr Genford said the Safeguarding Children and Young People initiative was funded from within the Education Department's existing resources despite being announced as new funding.
But in a statement on Saturday, Mr Jaensch said the government was providing additional resourcing to schools to support specific safeguarding action, which had been recommended by The Independent Inquiry into Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
He said that the Tasmanian government was investing an additional $340 million to state schools through the National School Reform Agreement, which would total $490 million after federal funding.
The reform agreement was established in 2018 between the Commonwealth, states and territories, and will run until 2027.
Among the initiatives included from this funding are $26.1 million over four years and $9.7 million ongoing to appoint school safeguarding officers in every school, as well as $2.6 million over four years for mandatory professional development in responding to child sexual abuse in schools for all department staff.
Mr Jaensch said further funds will be allocated towards more support for children affected by harmful sexual behaviours, as well as hiring additional psychologists and social workers in schools, and funds to staff the Office of Safeguarding Children and Young People.
The promises were announced based off recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Responses to Child Sexual Abuse that highlighted a lack of resources in schools that prevented proactive child safety responses.
The final report also highlighted the need for establishing a new full-time director of safeguarding position that would report directly to the education department.
Mr Genford labelled the education minister's response as misleading and deceptive, and said that the announcement will continue to see resources taken away from underfunded schools and students.
"The Independent Inquiry into Responses to Child Sexual Abuse highlighted a severe lack of resources in schools that prevented them from being proactive when it came to child safety,"
"The minister should apologise and commit additional funding to ensure child safety gets priority without costing student learning in other ways," he said.
