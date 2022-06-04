The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Education

Tasmania's disadvantaged students left behind during COVID lockdown

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
June 4 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Access to digital inclusion 'essential' to address educational divide

The gap in school attendance between affluent and disadvantaged school children in Tasmania has grown during COVID-19 according to a new study on educational inequality.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.