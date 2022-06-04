Access to digital inclusion 'essential' to address educational divide

The gap in school attendance between affluent and disadvantaged school children in Tasmania has grown during COVID-19 according to a new study on educational inequality.
Research conducted by academics from the University of Tasmania and the University of Queensland found high school attendance rates dropped during the 2020 COVID lockdown for disadvantaged students in years 10 and 11.
The study published in the Australian Journal of Social Issues found the impact of social inequality was so severe that even Tasmania's "short" lockdown affected the learning of students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds when compared to their more affluent peers.
UTAS deputy director of research at the Peter Underwood Centre for Educational Attainment Professor Kitty te Riele was one of the paper's authors, and said the data was concerning for education equality outcomes.
"Students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds rely even more heavily on education to improve their life chances and if their attendance goes backwards, they have less opportunity to get the benefit from school," she said.
One of the key issues identified as contributing to the growing gap between affluent and disadvantaged students was access to resources like computers, laptops and the internet.
Tasmanian Council of Social Service chief executive Adrienne Picone said the state was falling behind the rest of Australia when it came to education equality, with digital inclusion essential to arrest the slide.
"Tasmania is lagging behind in terms of educational outcomes and we know it [education] is an absolute game-changer and a road out of poverty for many thousands of Tasmanians," she said.
"One of the things that we know is that here in Tasmania we had the lowest rates of digital inclusion in the country, and COVID-19 showed us that digital inclusion was not a nice to have, but was absolutely essential."
To reduce the digital divide for disadvantaged children the state government this year announced it would spend $5 million to purchase laptops, tablets and wireless internet for public school students.
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the devices would be rolled out before the end of the financial year and distributed to schools based on their needs.
He said the program would allow students to take the devices home under a loan scheme ensuring continued access to remote learning.
The initiative by the government is expected to not only improve school learning but also satellite education programs run by services outside of the public school system.
The Smith Family Tasmania is one of those services, with general manager Lesley Mackay saying the charity had experienced issues connecting participants to programs due to a lack of digital access.
"We have a program called student to student, which is a peer reading program where an older student will read with a younger buddy," she said.
"The Smith Family had known for a while that if we could go to a digital model that we would expand the reach of this program, which has got a really strong evidence-based great outcome, but when we tried to implement that in Tasmania in 2019 more than half of the students who were referred to the program couldn't participate because they didn't have digital access."
She said digital inclusion represented a direct link between access to education and improved life and employment opportunities for young Tasmanians.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
