Many of Tasmanian's finest young musicians will perform at the St. Cecilia 'Winter Music' Concert.
Director of the St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra, Michael Stocks said that it was exciting to play a concert without COVID restrictions.
"This will be our first opportunity for quite some time to present a concert without having to worry about audience capacities, and we really look forward to the freedom that brings," he said.
Featured orchestral groups include the St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra, Sonore Strings, and the Da Capo Strings. All orchestras will perform a varied selection of enjoyable pieces, from Schubert's String Quartet No. 1 to Highlights from Jersey Boys.
Violinists Michael Stocks and Kimberley Brown will play the hauntingly beautiful Illumination from the Irish-Norwegian song-writing team Secret Garden, accompanied by the St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra.
Solo violinist Huon Dinsmore will perform the second movement of Winter, from Vivaldi's Four Seasons.
"We do have some faster songs but it's a bit more gentler in nature to suit with the time of the year and to fit around the theme of more soulful music," Mr Stocks said.
"We have a mix of orchestras and soloists performing and what we like to always do is give some up and coming performers to have their time in the spotlight.
"We try to get an eclectic mix for our concerts so there really is something for everyone. We are doing Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus, which sounds really good with an orchestra so I'm sure the audience will love that. It's one that we have always wanted to do."
He said that he hoped that mix of modern and classic songs would be a hit with the audience.
"Where else in the world would you be able to listen to a string orchestra perform a program that ranges from Mozart to Miley?" he said.
"Audiences are always guaranteed a memorable experience when they attend our events".
The Winter Concert will be held at at the City Baptist Church, Frederick St. on Saturday June 18 over two sessions - 4.30pm and 7.30pm.
"We are doing two concerts in the one afternoon again. We started that format during COVID, as we had limited numbers per session," Mr Stocks said.
"It's amazing how much more relaxed you are the second time performing too because all the nerves are gone."
Tickets are available from Barratt's Music, Launceston. Limited door sales will be available 40 minutes before the start of each concert.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
