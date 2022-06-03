The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tassie's conundrum

Updated June 5 2022 - 11:53am, first published June 3 2022 - 11:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a born-and-bred Tasmanian working in the media business, it's hard to figure out how I feel about the potential of an AFL side for our state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.