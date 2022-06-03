Tassie's conundrum

As a born-and-bred Tasmanian working in the media business, it's hard to figure out how I feel about the potential of an AFL side for our state.
With the nature of the job filled with opinion after opinion after opinion, I'll admit I don't really know what mine is too much anymore.
I know that I want it to happen - the state and our up-and-coming players definitely deserve the ending of their pathway and the supporters will put bums on seats to see high-quality action.
Tasmanians have embraced the JackJumpers in their stride, selling out all of their NBL home games in Hobart while also having strong attendance in Launceston.
The AFL could do the same, but the cynic in me is starting to feel like it isn't necessarily what they want.
The media cycle has been full of opinions of late, including the potential relocation of North Melbourne, who are towards the bottom of the ladder but are also in a sound financial position, which is more than can be said for most clubs.
In his report, Colin Carter mentioned relocation as one of three options for the state, the others being a fully-fledged Tasmanian side and a shared side.
Then Premier Peter Gutwein, who was a handy footballer back in his day, ruled out the relocation, as did new Sports Minister Nic Street late last month.
"We have been very clear that Tasmania does not want to rent a team," Street said.
Relocation and a joint venture won't be tabled to the AFL's club presidents when the vote is expected in August, meaning the state is going all-in on the solitary side.
That may end in disappointment and we may need to be ready for that.
Even if we are able to get a side, the disappointment might not stop there for the North and North-West of the state.
Apologies for getting a little bit parochial, but the very-expensive proposed new stadium in Hobart may impact the North's proposed share of matches.
It's expected that UTAS Stadium will host six matches, some of which will be against blockbuster sides, and Hobart will host five.
Recent crowd numbers back up why this is the expectation but I don't know if you can expect that to be the case if a big, new, shiny $750 million stadium is built and the AFL controls the fixturing of the matches.
As Mayor Van Zetten told The Examiner in March, these concerns are common.
"I have had some concerns relayed to me already from a number of people regarding the plans for a new stadium in Hobart and what it could mean for the future of AFL football in Launceston. We certainly wouldn't want to be in a position where Launceston is considered as a venue for second-rate matches," he said.
As an added bonus, the Regatta Point plans also include a retractable roof, which is only a feature on one other AFL ground - Marvel Stadium - begging the question of its necessity.
There are only 40 field sport stadiums in the world with retractable roofs and the proposed 30,000 capacity would make the Tasmanian facility the 39th-biggest, only ahead of Eredivisie side SBV Vitesse's home surface the GelreDome, which seats 21,248.
That figure was originally 25,000 but small crowds forced a capacity reduction.
That has to make you think, would the current crowds, which have peaked at 8663 down South over recent years, rise to 30,000 with a Tasmanian side?
I'd like to hope it would push it but the 19,500 of Bellerive Oval might be more achievable early doors.
If that number is consistently being pushed and/or beaten, an upgrade or even a whole new stadium as proposed should be looked at, but until then, why should it be paid for?
And to make it all even better, thanks to a recent right to information request from Labor, we now know that the $750 million is a "ballpark figure" and it may cost even more.
We also know a retractable roof over UTAS Stadium would cost roughly $275 million - another big figure for something over the top.
