A Mowbray pharmacist was one of three Tasmanians to take out top honors at this year's Tasmanian Pharmacist Awards.
Recognised at this year was Launceston born pharmacist Melissa Johnson who received the Early Career Pharmacist Award.
Advertisement
The awards which recognise outstanding achievement in supporting the quality and safe use of medicines is run by the Tasmanian branches of the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia, the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, the Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia and the University of Tasmania.
The 31-year-old pharmacist and owner of TerryWhite Chemmart in Mowbray said she was surprised and honoured to have won the award.
"I was quite humbled, it's quite an honour to be recognized because there are a lot of pharmacists out there," she said.
"We all work really hard, like all the other pharmacists here also work really hard, so it sort of felt a bit surreal.
"I don't feel like I've done anything super outstanding, like, going above and beyond or anything like that."
Although modest in her recognition, Ms Johnson said the role of the community pharmacist - while always vital - had become more important in recent years.
"We've always been very important and regular customers know that because we've been so accessible, like you don't need an appointment to come and chat to a pharmacist," she said.
"Demand for pharmacists has gone through the roof, we do a good job and keep up but there's never a dull moment and it's been quite a challenging couple of years, but also quite a rewarding couple of years."
READ MORE: Northern woman in her 90s dies with COVID
Originally from Launceston, Ms Johnson completed her studies in the South at the University of Tasmania before returning to the North as a pharmacist.
Ms Johnson has also taken on additional responsibilities as a member of the Tasmanian arm of the Pharmacy Guild, advocating for pharmacists and sitting on the state committee.
She said an interest in health and community service was the driving force behind her decision to pursue the career.
"I was interested in health science, and I really liked the idea of community pharmacy and the contact you have with your customers, which is probably the best part of it," she said.
"You get your regulars that you see every week and you make a really good relationship with them, it's nice to see them along and being able to help them out."
Advertisement
Two other Tasmanian pharmacists were also honoured at the awards, including Michelle Paine who won Tasmanian pharmacist of the year and Robert Beaumont who won the lifetime achievement award.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.