The vaccine mandate for Tasmanian healthcare workers is under consideration as the state looks to continue its transition to a "living with COVID" phase.
Tasmania's public health emergency declaration will end by June 30, by which time various statewide public health measures will be phased out.
Advertisement
The mandatory COVID vaccination directive came into effect from November 1, requiring all Tasmanian healthcare workers to have at least one dose by that stage.
In April, the department confirmed more than 100 staff had their employment terminated as a result.
The mandate was introduced as a public health direction under the Public Health Act, but was also tied to the public health emergency declaration which has been in place since March 2020, and will soon be ending.
State health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the mandate was one matter still under consideration going forward.
"With the public health emergency ending, we are looking at each of the public directions that actually sit under that emergency," she said.
"We are considering the mandate for healthcare workers for mandatory vaccination, and we'll have more to say on that in the coming weeks.
"At the moment it is tied to a public health emergency, however we also have Workplace Health and Safety legislation that applies in Tasmania which we need to consider as an employer to provide a safe workplace, particularly in health, where we are inviting COVID cases into our health services."
Similar vaccine mandates were applied across the public service.
Private employers were required to assess WHS laws in determining whether they brought in vaccine mandates for staff. This directive was also issued by Public Health director Dr Mark Veitch.
Dr Veitch would still have the ability to issue public health directives beyond June 30.
Among those could be the ongoing requirement for mask use in healthcare and other higher risk settings.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said ensuring the safety of those within healthcare settings would be a key consideration.
"Certainly, a director of public health is able to issue directions outside of the public health emergency," she said.
"There's significant range of powers that are actually under the Act, and there's also guidance which I, as state health commander, can issue for the operation of public hospitals and health services.
Advertisement
"If we determine that mask wearing is required to maintain the safety both for patients, for visitors that are seeing very vulnerable people in our health settings, we will be maintaining that mask guidance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.