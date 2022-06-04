Scotch Oakburn College will raise the Vecchietti pride flag on June 6 to show support for the wider LGBTQI+, intersex and neurodivergent community.
Principal Andy Muller said that raising the flag was an opportunity to display the school's values of supporting diversity and inclusivity.
"It's about saying quite overtly that every person in this community should feel safe, should feel supported, known, valued and cared for," Mr Muller said.
He said he was proud of the strength and courage of the school's students to lead the initiative to raise the flag, and that their advocacy was a driver for positive change.
"Everybody talks about wanting to change the world. Well, you do this by starting locally and saying, 'Hey, we can change this for the better, we can bring it to the surface'", he said.
Year 12 student and Round Square chair Stacey Hyland said as part of Pride month the school would fly the flag to show the community that the Scotch was an open and progressive place for all students.
Round Square committee member and year 12 student Ishani Kataria said that it was also a recognition of the steps made to represent everyone in the community.
"It makes it a safer space for all the people who may be out and may not be out yet, and just let them know that regardless they're supported,"
"We have a long way to go, but we're getting there. And every day we're becoming better," Ms Kataria said.
