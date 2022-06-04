A new community hub offering a wide range of support services to local individuals and families was opened in George Town on Friday.
The project has seen the renovation of a former convent, Presentation House' into a dual-use development designed to meet significant need in George Town. The project will deliver a shared-services hub where individuals and families can be supported by accessing group therapy, emergency relief and counselling services provided by Catholic Care Tasmania.
The St Vincent de Paul Society will also be running a range of initiatives from the hub including Dining with Friends and Emergency Relief. In addition to the community hub development, another part of Presentation House has been renovated into a four-bedroom social housing home which will be managed by Centacare Evolve Housing.
Belinda Clarke, Executive Manager, Business Development of Centarcare Evolve Housing said the community hub will be a collaborative service which will be run by Catholic Care and St Vincent De Paul.
"All the tenants will be social housing tenants who come from the priority housing list and will be local people," Ms Clarke said.
"It's fantastic to see it come together. It was not in great condition when Catholic Care started this piece of work and it's completely renovated through TAS City Building. Everyone who has been involved can be really proud of this collaborative effort.
"Now people can come and see a whole different range of services, it's like a one stop shop for people, and they can get the support they need from different services," she said.
Presentation House is one of 25 social affordable housing projects Centacare Evolve Housing is delivering in George Town under the State Government's Regional Housing Supply Program and Community Housing Growth Program.
The community hub initiative was borne out of a consultation process between Tasmanian Catholic entities. The initiative continues the tradition of care for the local community started by the Presentation Sisters who lived in Presentation House from 1960 until 2002.
In 1960, when the secondary school had been built by volunteers, the community consisted of four sisters and what had been the woodshed was connected to the house to provide additional accommodation. With growth in both the schools the community also grew, the original building became inadequate and the new convent was built adjacent to the new church in 1969. When the convent closed in 2002 over forty Sisters had lived and worked with the people of George Town.
Centacare Evolve Housing owns or manages over 1,700 properties throughout Tasmania. Most tenancies are classified as social housing and allocated from the Housing Connect waiting list. We also manage about 400 Affordable Housing properties.
We are also building many new homes through an extensive building program that will add over 400 new properties to the social and affordable housing markets over the next few years.
The rate of homelessness in Tasmania at the time of the 2016 Census was 31.8 homeless people per 10,000 of population, which was less than the Australian average of 49.8.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
