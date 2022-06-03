The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor slams state energy pricing plan

BS
By Ben Seeder
Updated June 3 2022 - 9:55am, first published 5:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state opposition has criticised a government decision to retain pricing links to the national energy market - a decision that Labor says has exposed Tasmanian households and businesses to soaring mainland energy prices.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Ben Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.