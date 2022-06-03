Labor slams state energy pricing plan

The state opposition has criticised a government decision to retain pricing links to the national energy market - a decision that Labor says has exposed Tasmanian households and businesses to soaring mainland energy prices.
Labor energy spokesman Dean Winters said the government failed to decouple Tasmania from the national market in 2018 after promising to, because doing so would have interfered with plans to progress the $3.5 billion Marinus project to build a second Bass Strait power link.
"They have dropped their entire Tasmanian energy policy in favour of pursuing Marinus," Mr Winters told The Examiner on Friday.
Advertisement
He was referring to Energy Minister Guy Barnett's statement on Thursday that warned "exiting the national energy market would erode investor confidence ... and potentially jeopardise billions of dollars in current and planned future investment ... including in Marinus Link".
Labor's criticism follows a week of extreme volatility in power prices in the Eastern states, with gas shortfalls also reported as power companies restarted gas generators to compensate for offline coal power plants.
The government responded to Mr Winters, saying it effectively cut pricing links with national markets in 2017-2020.
Mr Barnett said the government legislated in 2018 and capped power prices and used the commercial and industrial rebate scheme to delink Tasmania from volatile mainland wholesale prices.
"These measures ensured that wholesale impacts being experienced by mainland customers did not immediately impact on Tasmania," he said.
However, it is understood the amended legislation that allowed the Treasurer to set wholesale prices without reference to Victorian markets has now expired.
The regulated wholesale power price is currently calculated by the Economic Regulator with heavy reference to Victorian power prices over a two-year period, which helps soften the effect of short-term price spikes.
Mr Barnett also pointed out Tasmanian households received a 7 per cent cut in regulated electricity prices last year, while businesses have received an 11 per cent cut over seven years.
He also confirmed he would meet with fellow state energy ministers next week to discuss the recent energy challenges in the south-eastern states.
Independent analysts were also critical of some aspects of the government's energy policy.
Marc White, senior consultant at Goanna Energy Consulting, said while he did not think delinking from the national energy market was the right answer, he raised questions about related policy.
He said while the Marinus project offered opportunities and would boost energy security, it would also increase the state's exposure to mainland energy markets.
He said tripling Basslink's capacity to the 1500 megawatts planned under the project had "huge potential" for importing instability.
"If you put a really big pipe in there, then potentially you are going to have some really big impacts."
He said Hydro Tasmania wanted to use this bigger pipe to expand its arbitrage activities - importing power in periods of low mainland prices, and exporting power to Victoria at times of peak prices there.
"The more access Hydro have to interstate markets, the more they increase the value of their water," he said.
But these trading activities have implications for power consumers in Tasmania, he said.
Advertisement
"It is clear [Hydro] was conflicted between maximising commercial outcomes and protecting state power consumers," he said.
A spokesperson for Hydro Tasmania said on Friday the Marinus Link, which is yet to be fully funded, would allow Tasmania to export more clean energy to the mainland, where most energy is still generated with coal and gas. It would also boost the state's energy security, create Tasmanian jobs and boost the fortunes of all Tasmanians via electricity sales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.