Palawa man wins young achiever of the year

Burnie-based business owner and Palawa man Caleb Nichols-Mansell took out the prestigious Premier's Young Achiever of the Year at last night's Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards.
Mr Nichols-Mansell was awarded the prize at the annual ceremony that celebrates young Tasmanians from a wide range of disciplines and experiences.
The young entrepreneur was awarded the Premier's prize for founding Blackspace Creative, a website selling arts and crafts made from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives in Tasmania.
After launching the business in September, the 26-year-old owner left his job at UTAS to work on the project full-time in order to help provide an avenue for the broader Tasmanian community to engage in and learn about connection to country through art.
He was also awarded the Dental South First Nations People Achievement Award for his work.
Attorney-General Elise Archer was in attendance at the special ceremony at Wrest Point, Hobart on behalf of Premier Jeremy Rockliff, and said the winners were extraordinary examples of what the state's young people could achieve.
"Young Tasmanians are achieving in areas such as sport, small business, creative and innovative programs to help others in our community, facilitating change, and volunteering across a range of fields,'' she said.
"The awards also help showcase the many talents of young Tasmanians and it is clear the future of our state is very bright."
Beginning in 1989, the annual award night has promoted the achievements of young Tasmanians across a diverse range of fields, with Australian of the Year Grace Tame winning last year's Spirit Super Create Change Award.
