Caleb Nichols-Mansell has been awarded the Premier's Young Achiever of the Year award at last night's ceremony

By Clancy Balen
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Palawa man wins young achiever of the year

Burnie-based business owner and Palawa man Caleb Nichols-Mansell took out the prestigious Premier's Young Achiever of the Year at last night's Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards.

