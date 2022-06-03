New Vinnies CEO to replace Bass Liberal MHA Lara Alexander

Housing and homelessness will be key challenges addressed by St Vincent de Paul Society's new chief executive officer Heather Kent.
Ms Kent replaces former chief executive officer Lara Alexander who was elected as Bass Liberal MHA in February this year.
Advertisement
St Vincent de Paul Society state president Mark Gaetani said Ms Kent has worked in the not-for-proft sector for more than a decade
"In her new role, Heather will be responsible for leading the transformational development and delivery of the Society's long-term strategy of service to the community, ensuring sustainability of our charitable programmes," he said.
"This ambition and vision is intrinsically linked to the Society's aspirations for future major housing projects, which aim to deliver transitional and affordable housing to match the Society's Emergency Assistance and other programmes."
Ms Kent said she is excited to be taking a leadership role with one of Tasmania's core charities.
"No one can doubt the tremendous impact the St Vincent de Paul Society has on communities across Tasmania," Ms Kent said.
"I am looking forward to working with the Society's members, volunteers, and staff; and to making an even greater contribution to helping the underprivileged and disenfranchised," she said.
"The hardship felt across Tasmania is well-known to me and I also know my role in advocating for and working with others will be as challenging as it will be rewarding."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.