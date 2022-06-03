North Launceston's Brandon Leary catching well-known eyes

Tasmania Devils and North Launceston star Brandon Leary has a well-known admirer in his corner for a potential AFL berth next season.
Despite Leary's name not being listed in the mid-season draft nominations, AFL talent ambassador Kevin 'Shifter' Sheehan praised the forward's abilities when naming 11 players that he deemed recruitable.
Advertisement
"He kicked close to 40 goals at senior level in their state league last year," he said.
"I've seen him kick six in a game this year. He might have kicked about 15 in five games.
"He's got some tricks. He makes the freakish goals look quite normal."
The 19-year-old Devils over-ager has kicked 19 goals in seven games of NAB League football, earning himself a spot in the best players on three occasions.
His freakish goal-kicking ability includes a six-goal haul against the NT Thunder and a final-kick match-winner against Eastern Ranges last weekend.
Leary made the TSL team of the year following a 33-goal season as he finished second in the Peter Hudson Medal in his debut year and was one of 31 Tasmanians who nominated for last year's AFL draft, which saw Sam Banks find his way to Richmond.
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer is enjoying Leary's growth and is interested to see what he can do if given an Allies opportunity at the under-18 championships after being named in the squad.
"I think what he showed at State League level, he's showing in the NAB League at the moment, especially on the weekend just seeing some of the goals he kicked," he said.
"If he is to get up, that's a great story for a guy who was playing George Town under-19s two years ago, I don't think people realise that.
"His development and maturity over the last couple of years has really grown and he's obviously doing the right things, so he's just got to keep working hard and hopefully he gets the reward at the end of the year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.