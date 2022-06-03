The Examiner
Opinion

New speed cameras just the ticket to save lives on roads

By Mark Mugnaioni
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:24am, first published 2:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOTCHA: New cameras will not only detect speeding drivers but those engaged in other risky behaviours like texting. Picture: Shutterstock

Every year on average more than 16,000 motorists are caught speeding more than 15 km/h over the limit in Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.