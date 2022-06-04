Evandale and Deloraine had a tight tussle at Morven Park on Friday night in NTFAW division one.
Scores were level at three-quarter time before Phoebe Barnett kicked the Eagles' first goal to see them home 1.7 (13) to 1.2 (8) in round nine.
Lavinia Lindsay, Sharlissa Dudman, Grace Gee, captain Georgia Rowley, Maggie Cuthbertson and Hayley Marshall were outstanding for the winners.
The Kangaroos were well served by Gyniah Taylor, Breana Miller, Sarah Larcombe, Danielle Saltmarsh, Antoinette Wichmann and Karlee Evans.
Tahlia Powe booted their sole major.
South Launceston again proved why they're the team to beat with a 15.2 (92) to 0.0 (0) victory against third-ranked Meander Valley on Friday night at Youngtown Oval.
The Bulldogs charged out of the gates with a 4.2 to zip first term.
They added four goals each in the second and third stanzas before finishing with three in the final quarter.
Sophie Jones was the busiest of the forwards with four goals which earned her best-on-ground honours.
Lisa Patterson, who has registered 18 majors for the year, and Monique Sawyer chimed in with three each.
Hannah Mitchell-Grima, Aprille Crooks and Christina Ciffo were also among the Bulldogs' best.
Sophie Townsend, Emma Groves, Tiffany Whitney, Kia Rogers, Shannon Crawford and Cleo Cresswell fought hard for the Sunettes.
Meanwhile, George Town accounted for Longford 13.14 (92) to 1.0 (6) at George Town on Saturday.
The game was put beyond doubt in the first quarter when the Saints surged to a 5.4 (34) to zip lead.
Tamara Burt, Isabella Brunacci, Tahlia Lee, Briana Hinkley, Charlotte Long and Sophie Cooke were George Town's biggest contributors.
Tigers co-captain Alanah Boyack led the way for her side and was well-assisted by Tenelle Anderson, Claire Worker, Georgina Viney and Leah Thow.
The division one women return on June 18 after the long weekend.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
