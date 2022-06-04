The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Launceston overcome top-three rival to make it eight on trot

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 4 2022 - 6:54am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VALUABLE CONTRIBUTION: Evandale's Phoebe Barnett pictured earlier this season. She kicked the Eagles' sole major on Friday night against Deloraine. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Evandale and Deloraine had a tight tussle at Morven Park on Friday night in NTFAW division one.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.