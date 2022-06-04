Next week is a bye for the long weekend but the Old Launcestonians versus Old Scotch round 11 clash shapes up as a cracker.
The Thistles haven't lost since round two and OLs recently knocked off reigning premier, Lilydale.
Advertisement
Old Scotch continued their rich run of form with a 12.7 (79) to 7.10 (52) win against East Coast at NTCA Ground on Saturday in NTFA division one.
The game was won in the first half with the Thistles racing to a 17-point quarter-time lead before creating a 44-point margin at the half.
The victory featured three goals from Jacob Martin and two each from Connor Bryant and Clay Ritchie.
Martin and Bryant were named among the Thistles' better performers along with Richie Heazlewood, Jock Darke, Jonty Swallow and Nicholas Miller.
Chris Novy, who was leading the competition's MVP vote count going into the round, kicked truly twice.
The Swans also got great service from Sam Maddern, Will Stoltenberg, Pearce Robinson, Robbie McManus, Mitch Graham and Corey Bosworth.
The UTAS and Evandale game offered up the other close encounter of round 10.
The Eagles came from two goals down at three-quarter-time to record a 8.11 (59) to 6.7 (43) triumph at University Oval.
It was an arm wrestle in the first half with the Eagles taking a two-point lead into both quarter and half-time.
Playing-coach James Conroy stood up for a second week in a row and had great help from Tyler Brown, Aidan Bullman, Ethan Cornish, Brad Lockett and Adam Marland.
Evandale had an even spread of goal-kickers with the exception of Bullman who booted three majors.
Lions skipper Will Geysing was determined to try and get his side across the line and was well supported by Liam Guardia, Ben Hillen, Tim Reynolds, Zac Bott and Tanner Mckenzie.
Lockwood Duncombe again got among the goals with three and has 12 snags for the season.
Old Launcestonians made it two in a row, thrashing Perth 18.11 (119) to 7.9 (51) at home.
A six-goal first quarter saw OLs up by 19 points at the first change. They buried the Pies with eights goals to three across the second and third terms.
Advertisement
Richard Howe was OLs' leading goal-kicker with four while Julian Rattray and Field Reeves slotted three apiece.
Alex Downie, Campbell Fraser and Luke Wheldon played well for OLs while Tarkyn Coppleman, Jakob Williams and Joel Murray were handy for Perth.
Jake Smith and James Newsum kicked two each for the Magpies.
Lilydale returned to the winners' list with a 23.20 (158) to 5.4 (34) home victory over Meander Valley.
An eight-goal third quarter was among the highlights for the winners.
Thane Bardenhagen dominated with four goals and Sonny Whiting added eight majors to his season tally (22).
Advertisement
Reuben Rothwell was also praised for his three-goal game.
Kyran McMahon, Jordan Huizenga and Sam Archer, who kicked three, were recognised as the Suns' best.
St Pats had a bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.