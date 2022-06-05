Over three hundred children from St Thomas More's Catholic School have created an art installation as part of this year's National Reconciliation Week, under the theme, be brave and make change.
In a continuation of St Thomas More's honest approach to reconciliation, the school did not shy away from the raw aspects of reconciliation producing over 300 sculptures of now-extinct Tasmanian fauna.
The school's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander coordinator Lisa Spotswood said this year's installation focused on changing the language associated with reconciliation and highlighting the impact colonisation had on the Indigenous landscape.
"We are using words like invasion and colonisation - more so invasion now - to make them realise that people were living here beforehand, that when white people came, they just took what they wanted," she said.
"They didn't ask, how does that feel, how would you feel, and that gets them thinking about why we need reconciliation?"
Ms Spotswood said using extinct fauna to illustrate the impact of colonisation on Tasmania helped the young students fully understand the impact Europeans had on the Indigenous population.
"We looked at how the Thylacine and the Tasmanian emu are not here anymore because they weren't looked after, they are all gone, taken with no sustainable living, no take one leave one," she said.
One of the students who took part in the reconciliation project was ten-year-old Evelyn Harper who crafted a kangaroo.
Ms Harper said taking part helped her understand the impact colonisation had on the Indigenous population and natural environment.
"It helps a little bit to know that we're apologising for, and what we did that we wish we didn't do back then," she said. "We were just greedy the way we just showed up and took over and we were kind, we just were greedy."
Another of St Thomas More's students to take part in the project was nine-year-old Flynn McKinnon who said learning about the irreversible impact Europeans had on the natural environment was saddening.
Ms Spotswood said the important thing for the students was to understand historically why reconciliation was now needed.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
