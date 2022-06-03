Tennis North players ready for grand final clashes

The Tennis North autumn pennant comes to a close at a Riverside Tennis Club gala day on Sunday with grand finals across six divisions promising some fine action.
Reigning premiers Riverside WiseGuise will look to retain their Division A crown against the rock-solid Deloraine Warriors.
These two teams finished one and two on the ladder with only a point separating them, with the Warriors winning both contests.
The Warriors dominated the doubles rubbers in their recent match-up and this may prove to be the key with singles matches expected to be tightly contested.
With Andrew Roberts injured from round six onwards, Campbell Young has performed admirably for a player of his age, striking a great run of form, giving the WiseGuise hope he has what it takes to handle the undefeated Jason Fletcher.
The Warriors have young talent in the impressive Jack Heathcote, who will line up against Matthew Webb, who was victorious in their last meeting but Heathcote is a classy, powerful player.
The final positions in the line-ups are filled by two more young guns.
Thomas Gleeson has had a solid season, winning eight of 12 singles contests as captain. His opponent is Fletcher Young with a solid 7-3 record and matches between these two are regularly decided by a tie-break.
Tennis North president Craig Boyce highlighted the value of the competition, with four of the six players taking part in this showpiece event aged under 20.
In Division B, fourth plays third, as the NTSC Wise Aces tackle the LRTC Asteroids, who have racked up three wins in a row after a small mid-season bump threatened to derail their dominant start to the roster.
The Wise Aces will be without their number one player Stephanie Pang but have been permitted a strong replacement in Ben Nicholson.
He will team with reliable veteran Al Cutler and young player Ella Cooper, whose performance in the semi-final gave her team the edge they needed to eliminate minor premiers Legana Red.
For LRTC, Tedman Chau will fill the top spot in the absence of Daniel Binns, assisted by the solid play of Richard Grantham. Anh VuDinh returns to the side after missing the semi-final win over the second-placed NTSC DuCane Rangers.
Division A doubles is a Trevallyn derby, with back-to-back reigning premiers Glen Clifford and Jeff Speer looking for a hat-trick against Trevallyn2 players Phil Bonney and fill-in Josh Chugg.
Speer and Clifford lost only once this season, dropping only five sets in 10 weeks.
Division B1 doubles pits top of the table NTSC At The Bar (Cutler/Jason Donati) against last season's minor premiers AIC Purple (Rick Edmonds/Bruce Hoehne).
AIC have a point to prove but NTSC haven't won three titles in a row - and four of the last five - for no reason.
Division B2 doubles is on the racquet of AIC Green's Nathan Manning and Anthony Goss. The pair completed the season without a loss while dropping just a solitary set over 12 weeks.
Their opponents are second-placed Riverside (Julie Hextall/Jamie Tunks), a pair making their pennant debut and exceeding expectations with their 10-3 record.
The Division C doubles final sees the top two teams face off for the third time this season. Second-placed NTSC Golden Oldies (Rod and Fleur Peck) won the first encounter in round three; in round eight it was NTSC Mr.&Mrs. (Michelle and Stephen Frankcombe).
Spectators are welcome, with a barbecue will be available for lunch from 11.30am onwards.
