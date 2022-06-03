Riverside man enters guilty plea to assault

A Riverside man pleaded guilty to a count of assault when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Kahdan Joel Johns, 35, assaulted Andrew David Rushton at Mangana by punching and kicking him in North-East Tasmania on February 5, 2022.
Defence counsel Marke Doyle said there was a potential dispute about some of the Crown Facts asserted in the case.
Magistrate Sharon Cure committed Johns to the Supreme Court for sentence on July 25, 2022.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
