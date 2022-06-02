Capturing the beauty of our waterways

Ever since my earliest childhood, my love of water permeates many of my treasured memories. I have glorious memories of school holidays with my family at the Victorian beachside resort of Barwon Heads.
Those long hot summer days and nights spent beachcombing, swimming or fishing. As a child, it was the idyllic location to spend our holidays.
We were also lucky enough to also have an in-ground swimming pool at our family home. There was rarely a warm day where my sister and I didn't spend hours cutting laps, practising our swimming strokes or seeing who could hold their breath the longest under water.
As a young adult I spent most holiday periods exploring Victoria's west coast or Bellarine Peninsula with my mates. It just seemed like the natural thing to do.
Body surfing in the crystal clear waters at Wye River or Lorne, celebrating News Year's Eve at Portsea Back Beach with hundreds of revellers or scuba diving and exploring the marine life in Port Phillip Bay.
In the mid '80s I was travelling with mates in a clapped-out campervan along Australia's east coast. I think that year we visited every beach that the coast had to offer. While in Cairns I booked in to do my week-long PADI scuba diving qualification course.
This is where I got to experience the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef. What an incredible experience it was. The diversity, colour and abundance of marine, coral and plant life took my breath away. It's sad to think the health of the reef has suffered so significantly over the last two decades due to climate change.
As I pondered what to write about for my first Behind the Lens in quite some time I started scrolling through my archives, exploring my plethora of landscape images.
As I looked through them, it became apparent water was often the main subject or at least an important part of the composition.
I love the drama that can be created by water, whether it's a long exposure to blur the motion, using my drone to capture a unique perspective or trying something completely abstract to create a unique piece of work.
In 2018 I spent 10 days exploring the Tarkine rainforest and the incredible West Coast.
It is home to ancient rainforests, untamed rivers and waterways, and an incredibly unique and wild coastline. There is no land mass between Tasmania's West Coast and Argentina and, as a result, the weather conditions can be extreme.
I explored the many rivers that run through the Tarkine rainforest including the Savage, Pieman and Julius rivers, attempting to capture their unique beauty.
Over years I have been inspired by several Australian iconic landscape photographers who have specialised in aerial landscape photography.
A few years ago photographers Tony Hewitt and Denis Glennon circumnavigated and photographed the entire Australian coastline from the air.
It resulted in truly unique art collection called Girt by Sea. To my knowledge this has never been done before.
I have been a photographer at the Examiner Newspaper since February 2021. I am a Master Photographer with the Australian Institute of Professional Photography with over 20 years experience in most genres of photography. I have a passion for fine art, landscape and abstract photography. Feel free to visit my website www.the rawimage.com
