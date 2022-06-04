The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston note community feedback on draft budget and annual plan

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 4 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No changes to council budget post feedback

After being out for community feedback for two weeks, the City of Launceston 2022/23 budget and annual plan received only five submissions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.