No changes to council budget post feedback

After being out for community feedback for two weeks, the City of Launceston 2022/23 budget and annual plan received only five submissions.
The public had two weeks to provide feedback from April 21 to May 5.
Councillor Rob Soward said he wanted to thank the five members of the public who took the time to submit a response out of the 68,000 thousand who live on the City of Launceston municipal area.
"I'm sure there will be some of those 68,000 plus people waiting at their keyboards poised for the release of the budget to make their contribution," he said.
Cr Soward also thanked council officers for their responses to the individuals who responded to the budget feedback.
"Sometimes explaining why things are the way they are certainly helps clarifying any concerns people have," he said.
One submission asked for early rate payment discounts, this was responded to by council that any discount would be a disadvantage to community members who cannot make early payments.
Another was in regards to the rate increase, discounts and pensioners. The submission asked if a pensioner could pay in instalments.
Council responded by saying this can be accommodated through discussion with the rates team.
Another submission asked for funds for Bardenhagens Road to service the road.
Council responded that after the first 300 metres of the road, it was a user maintained road and council has ever held maintenance responsibility for.
Similarly, a submission asked for funds for Snake Track. Again, council reported this road was not under their maintenance responsibility.
No amendment were made to the budget after public submissions.
The 2022/2023 annual budget and plan be voted on by council on June 16.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
