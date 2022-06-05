The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Health

IN FOCUS: The Royal Flying Doctors Service take a cultural tour of Cataract Gorge

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated June 5 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON COUNTRY: Royal Flying Doctors Service national Reconcilliation Action Plan coordinator Kira-Lea Dargan at First Basin in Cataract Gorge as part of a cultural tour. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Members of the Royal Flying Doctors Service Tasmania took part in a cultural awareness tour of Launceston's Cataract Gorge this week as part of its Reconciliation Action Plan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.