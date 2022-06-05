Members of the Royal Flying Doctors Service Tasmania took part in a cultural awareness tour of Launceston's Cataract Gorge this week as part of its Reconciliation Action Plan.
The tour offered staff an opportunity to learn about the region's Aboriginal heritage and cultural protocols - while also representing a growing trend for businesses eager to increase their commitment to social responsibility.
Trawlwoolway man, Greg Murray runs Kooparoona niara Tours, a guided walk that focuses on the native bush tucker and bush medicines that abound in Cataract Gorge.
Running tours for the past 12 months, Mr Murray said the demand for gorge walks had risen, driven by those in the corporate sector keen to better understand the cultural significance of the area.
RFDS national RAP coordinator Kira-Lea Dargan represents one of those organisations and said the tour provided staff - particularly non-Indigenous staff - with a local on country cultural experience.
"I think the best way to increase awareness with anybody is through exposure and experience and once you have that experience and exposure to culture, it helps to create an understanding," she said.
Ms Dargan said increasing cultural awareness was a priority for the organisation both as part of its Reconciliation Action Plan, but also because the RFDS works so closely with Aboriginal communities.
"It's important because the RFDS has such a huge footprint in Aboriginal communities nationwide," she said.
"It may not have serviced Aboriginal communities as much, but now, 70 per cent [nationally] of our clients are Aboriginal, so it's important that RAPs are implemented so staff understand cultural protocols and cultural awareness."
After years of being taught Tasmania's Indigenous population had been wiped out, Mr Murray said people he took through the gorge were often "surprised and shocked" when they learned of the continuing culture in their own backyard.
"People have been taught in schools that Truganini was the last of us but that wasn't the case," he said.
RFDS education officer Jocelyn McLean was one of the staff who joined Mr Murray on the tour and said it had been a great opportunity to learn more about the history and culture of Tasmania's Indigenous people.
"To tour the Cataract Gorge and think of it in terms of being a home for the oldest living culture in the world, to find and taste the bush tucker and to look at the environment through a different lens was an outstanding experience," she said.
RFDS Tasmanian chief executive John Kirwan said being culturally aware and competent was important for the service with16 per cent of its dental patients identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, as well as six per cent of primary care patients - including mental health patients.
He said while the RFDS was required to have an Aboriginal health plan, a RAP ensured the services was also part of the larger reconciliation conversation.
"Nationally we have our Reconciliation Action Plan and this is about working with the community and Aboriginal communities, clients and patients in a structured way, recognizing the past and working with them and honouring their interests, needs and respects going forward," he said.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
