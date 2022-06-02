Labor's Shane Broad says Liberal is backflipping on forests

The government has tabled statutory rules in parliament to expand the Mole Creek Karst National Park, but Labor's Shane Broad is accusing the government of backflipping on its promise not to lock up any more forests.
Mr Broad said Parks Minister Jacqui Petrusma had effectively locked up 22 500 hectares of the Liberals so called "wood bank."
"This is rank hypocrisy by a government which has campaigned over three elections now on a 'no more lock ups' commitment only to now try attempt to sneak it into Parliament without debate or consultation with the timber industry," Mr Broad said.
"This lock up is happening before the Rockliff-Ferguson Government completes its sustainable wood supply assessment due this year."
Ms Petrusma said Mr Broad did not understand the history of his own party or understand his portfolio of resources.
"Dr. Broad has been offered a briefing, and I would encourage him to take up this invitation so that he can understand what was agreed to under the former Labor-Green Government," she said.
"This Government is delivering on our commitment to reserve this land within the TWWHA, which will see the beautiful Mole Creek Karst National Park expanded through the reservation of an additional 2,850 hectares of land, which again, is already in the TWWHA," she said.
"As well, the 22,550 hectares of land in the TWWHA referenced by Dr Broad, will now be formally reserved as either conservation area, or regional reserve in accordance with the assessment of their natural values."
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the forests in question were already inside the boundary of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Area.
"The inclusion of these forests as formal reserves inside the TWWHA boundary was agreed a decade ago and the Liberals announced their intention to update their tenure from Future Potential Production Forest to formal reserve in the last term of the Parliament," she said.
"These are the forests Dr Broad's Labor colleagues agreed should be protected under the Tasmanian Forest Agreement."
