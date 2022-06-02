Tasmania is not in a recession despite its economy having contracted over two consecutive quarters, economist Saul Eslake says.
Tasmanian state final demand contracted by 0.6 per cent in the March quarter, following a 1.6 per cent decline in the December quarter.
This was against the nation trend with Australia's real gross domestic product rose by 0.8 per cent, following a 3.6 per cent rise in the December quarter.
Economist Saul Eslake said the decline in state final demand in the March quarter was more broadly based than that which occurred in the December quarter with all of the major expenditure components of final demand shrinking except for government consumption.
He said Tasmanian household consumption spending fell by 0.5 per cent in real terms in the last quarter, due to a decline in spending on health services.
Mr Eslake said despite the new quarterly results, the state was not in an economic recession.
He said state final demand was brought down by falls in residential building and new business investment.
Mr Eslake said as international exports had increased by 6.4 per cent over the March quarter, and international imports had fallen by 23.6 per cent, trade would have made a significant positive contribution to Tasmania's gross state product.
"While Tasmania's economy is probably not in recession, it does appear to have slowed," he said. "Tasmania was the only jurisdiction in which state final demand fell in the March quarter."
Labor's finance spokesman Shane Broad took the government to task over the second quarterly drop in Parliament on Thursday.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the state's economy was in good health with retail trade and exports up and unemployment at its lowest on record. "Growth in state final demand has eased slightly, exactly as forecast, which reflects capacity constraints in the economy and a moderation in private investment," he said.
