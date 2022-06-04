Nobody expects an effective inquisition in Tasmania, the corruption-free state

We are wasting our good taxes on a toothless tiger of an Integrity Commission that seems set up to fail.
The Left leaning Australia Institute, in a critique in March this year put it succinctly, thus:
"Tasmania's Integrity Commission is weak and is losing public trust. It has never held a public hearing. It has run fewer investigations than any other state's integrity body. It has the second lowest per capita budget. It has only ever referred two people for prosecution, the lowest number of any state. Tasmania's Commission needs broader jurisdiction, public hearings and more funding."
So, we have a half baked, glorified complaints tribunal, that pussy foots around corruption or maladministration in the Tasmanian public sector, both state and local, and yields precious little for the average $2.5 million we invest each year.
Former Premer Lara Giddings told an inquiry into the commission, held by former chief justice William Cox in 2016, that while the IC's powers are not as strong as similar interstate bodies, it does have the right to recommend to the Premier that a commission of inquiry be established with suitable strong powers.
What a waste of resources then, when an Audit Office or police investigation could have done just as well.
In effect this is defining the Integrity Commission, which she established in 2010, as nothing more than a probity referral centre
Giddings said she did not believe there was any evidence of corruption in Tasmania that would warrant a NSW-style ICAC body. Likewise, former Premier Peter Gutwein said systemic corruption did not exist in Tasmania.
How could they know?
Secondly, when you set up an anti-corruption watchdog in name only, with inadequate funding and inadequate powers, of course you can boast that corruption doesn't exist, because your supposed anti-corruption body operates in a straight jacket.
Some say the IC's powers and functions overlap with those of the State Ombudsman, Auditor General's office and Tasmania Police, plus the internal investigative powers of various agencies.
The Ombudsman and Auditor General are required to make judgements about questionable or controversial public activity. They are not sleuths.
Tasmania Police has enough on its plate enforcing the law, without having to vanish down every rabbit burrow in search of corruption.
That's why we need a public investigative body, that can require evidence be given, tap phones, search property and when a case is rock solid, hold public hearings and then recommend criminal charges to bring unlawful characters to justice.
The IC can do some of those things but it lacks the bite and resources to ferret out corruption.
I'll sleep easy when it can do all those things, hand in hand with the police and the courts.
The commission has never held a public hearing.
During the 1991 bribery Royal Commission, there were terrifying public hearings held for weeks, putting lots of reputations on the line.
I was pretty rattled to be told by counsel for the Royal Commission that our editorial phones had been tapped at The Examiner.
In hindsight of course they would tap our phones, when it was our owner at the time, Edmund Rouse, who tried to bribe an MP.
How else do you weed out corruption?
From 2011 the IC's initial budgets were over $3 million a year, but the last time its budget exceeded $3 million was in 2012. Its current budget is $2.699 million, roughly the same as 2014.
In the period 2012 to 2021, according to the Australia Institute, only two cases were referred for prosecution in Tasmania, while there were 136 in NSW, 85 in Victoria, 85 in WA, 139 in Queensland, 50 in South Australia and three in the Northern Territory.
Over the same period there were 45 public inquiries, including hearings, in NSW, five in Victoria, three in Queensland, five in WA and none in Tasmania, the ACT and the Northern Territory.
In NSW there were 385 anti-corruption investigations, 193 in Victoria, 403 in Queensland, 479 in WA, 346 in South Australia and just 37 in Tasmania.
I cannot believe Tasmania is devoid of the potential for public sector white-collar crime. By definition there is corruption here.
You would have to be an Alice or Alec in wonderland to believe otherwise.
The Australia Institute found that half of Tasmanians surveyed had no faith in the ability of the IC to uncover or prevent misconduct. I'm not surprised.
What is it that scares politicians so much about a corruption watchdog?
Scott Morrison likened integrity commissions to a kangaroo court, no doubt referring to the ICAC pursuit of former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Of course politicians will push back against such weapons of inquisition because politicians then can't control the narrative.
Damn them, I say.
Unleash the inquisition, and make it all public so we get to see the villains who might be misusing our money.
