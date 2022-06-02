The Examiner
Tasmanians in NRAS properties wait for solutions as evictions into homelessness remain possibilities

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 2 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:30am
Launceston's Stuart Mansfield was evicted into homelessness last week, while a group of Perth households are waiting for a solution, and Kingston residents were given more hope on Thursday.

One group of Tasmanians facing homelessness when the National Rental Affordability Scheme ends on their homes has been given hope, while others are either still waiting for an answer, or have already been evicted.

Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

