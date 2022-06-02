Greens table laws to ban single-use plastics

A bill to ban single-use plastics has been welcomed by Plastic Free Launceston.
Greens environmental spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff said if legislated, the bill would put Tasmania at the forefront of making big and necessary changes.
"The bill will ban the sale of certain single-use plastics over one year to enable businesses to transition. It recognises the needs of critical care settings, such as in medical and dental, if sustainable options are unavailable or non-existent," Dr Woodruff said.
"[It] will encourage manufacturers to identify innovative product designs for sustainable alternatives, and educate manufacturers and consumers alike about what products are compostable. Innovation and education are the keys to solving this huge problem."
Dr Woodruff said the bill would prevent the slow poisoning by plastic of all species throughout the food chain
She said it will save tens of thousands, even millions of invertebrates, fish and birdlife.
"By extension it will prevent the slow poisoning by plastic of all species throughout the food chain, including humans," she said.
"We have to turn around our plastic problem and for Tasmania that starts with this Bill."
Plastic Free Launceston coordinator Trish Haeusler said the bill would educate about the negative impacts of plastic on environmental and human health.
"We have always hoped and certainly advocated for bans on single use plastics. When dealing with a serious pollutant we cant muck around."
