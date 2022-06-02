Flinders Island road death prompts renewed call for seatbelt safety

The death of a Flinders Island man in June last year has prompted the state coroner to remind the public about the importance of seatbelts.
Andrew Philip Sykes died at Launceston General Hospital on June 28, 2021, aged 33 after rolling his ute on Wingaroo Road at Memana.
Mr Sykes had been driving home from work along the gravel road when he lost control of the vehicle while not wearing a seatbelt.
He was thrown 17 metres from the vehicle during the crash and was badly injured. Once discovered Mr Sykes was flown by helicopter to the Royal Hobart Hospital, where it was discovered that he had sustained a traumatic brain injury.
Neurosurgery was undertaken but Mr Sykes did not recover and active treatment was withdrawn when he was transferred to the LGH, where he died.
Following an investigation into Mr Sykes death, Coroner Olivia McTaggart determined that no one else was involved inthe crash, which was likely caused by "inattention". No drugs or alcohol were found in Mr Sykes' blood but he had been using his hand-held mobile phone in the vehicle, meaning it was possible that this distracted him when he lost control of the vehicle.
In her recommendations, Coroner McTaggart said it was likely that the death of Mr Sykes could have been prevented if he had been wearing a seatbelt.
"I hope that his tragic death reminds others that wearing a seatbelt may save their lives," she said.
