Coroner finds seatbelt could have prevented death of Andrew Philip Sykes in Flinders Island crash

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:30am, first published 5:00am
Flinders Island road death prompts renewed call for seatbelt safety

The death of a Flinders Island man in June last year has prompted the state coroner to remind the public about the importance of seatbelts.

